Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.50-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.28 billion.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $127.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 224.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.74.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $194.81.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Chart Industries by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Featured Stories

