Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.8 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 92,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,193. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $251.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.53%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.30%.

In other Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,753.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $152,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 809,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 350,771 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

See Also

