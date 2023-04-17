China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Update

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Price Performance
Shares of CDSG stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.15. 147,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,148. China Dongsheng International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06.
About China Dongsheng International
