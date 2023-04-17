China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

