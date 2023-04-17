China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CGA opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $10.28.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $24.54 million for the quarter.
China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.
