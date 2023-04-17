Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from TD Cowen

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2,050.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,868.76.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG traded up $8.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,746.33. 127,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,615.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,542.94. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,756.28.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $39,573,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.