Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $242.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $259.00 to $242.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CB. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.23.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $195.78 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after buying an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

