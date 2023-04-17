Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.79. 349,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $80.69. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 630,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,726 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 4,312.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 149,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 146,595 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

