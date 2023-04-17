CIBC Cuts Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$37.50

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PRMRF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

PRMRF opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 2.88.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Paramount Resources Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 92.50%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

