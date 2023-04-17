CIBC Cuts Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target to C$3.00

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.80.

SOT.UN stock opened at C$2.25 on Thursday. Slate Office REIT has a one year low of C$2.17 and a one year high of C$5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$180.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -190.48%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

