CIBC Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$70.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TOU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$87.80.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE TOU opened at C$60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.72. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.34 and a 1 year high of C$84.33. The firm has a market cap of C$20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,542.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,064 in the last ninety days. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

