CIBC Trims Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Target Price to C$10.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AAVVF. Raymond James lowered Advantage Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAVVF opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.63 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

