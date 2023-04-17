CIBC Trims Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Target Price to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$88.93.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$64.55 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$60.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$70.22.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of C$762.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9821674 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

