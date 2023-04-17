Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $50.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Activity
In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Citigroup
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
