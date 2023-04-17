Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $50.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.74.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,723,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $96.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

