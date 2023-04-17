Citigroup Trims Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Target Price to $41.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,260. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.