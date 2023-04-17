CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 87.4% in March

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 975,900 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 520,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,084.3 days.

CHKGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

CK Asset stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.17. 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

