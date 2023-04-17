Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE CMTG traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.89. The company had a trading volume of 173,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,226. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.45%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 187.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,904,000 after buying an additional 812,501 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,026,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

