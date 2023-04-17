Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CMTG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 153,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,982. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.73. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a current ratio of 51.56.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.