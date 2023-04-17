Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.50 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JMP Securities cut Claros Mortgage Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 166,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,226. The company has a current ratio of 51.56, a quick ratio of 51.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $21.09.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 39.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 176.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930,200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 87.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,498,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $19,780,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after purchasing an additional 812,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $4,662,000. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Articles

