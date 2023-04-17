Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

CLH traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $143.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,119. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.38. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.04.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $669,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,193.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock worth $2,051,118. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

