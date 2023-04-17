Clear Secure’s (YOU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YOU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.45. The company had a trading volume of 398,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $52,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,790,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder General Atlantic Partners Aiv sold 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $52,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,937,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,790,387.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,658,352 shares of company stock valued at $106,245,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YOU. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.