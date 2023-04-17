Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $13.97 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $19.98.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.