Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $13.97 during trading on Friday. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $19.98.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
