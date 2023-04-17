Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.36.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Clorox has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.56.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.