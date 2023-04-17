CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stake Increased by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $43,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,616,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,464,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

CNA stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.