Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

KO stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,915,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,047 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,685,693,000 after acquiring an additional 885,816 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,894,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,308,000 after acquiring an additional 447,835 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

