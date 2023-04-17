Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Cut to C$75.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$82.36.

TSE:CCA traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$70.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.33 by C$0.11. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of C$762.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9821674 EPS for the current year.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

