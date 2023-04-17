Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Stock Position Raised by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of NYSE:RNP traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,914. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

