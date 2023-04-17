Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Up 6.5%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.39. 124,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,107,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $649.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,164,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,669,000 after buying an additional 1,343,032 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 360.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,132,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,106,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 431,412 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,890.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 369,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 351,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,248,000 after purchasing an additional 345,286 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

