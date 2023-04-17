Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.37 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $12.77 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $2,130.94 or 0.07231193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

