Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,118 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of ECON stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,574. The firm has a market cap of $87.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.92. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

About Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF

The Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of 60 emerging-market companies in consumer-oriented sectors. ECON was launched on Sep 14, 2010 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.