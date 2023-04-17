Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 26 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $5.53 on Monday, hitting $506.26. 1,036,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.06.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.18.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

