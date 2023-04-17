Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 781 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

KO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,544,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,290,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $60.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

