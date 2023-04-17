Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 0.8 %

TGT traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $162.21. 648,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,212. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its 200-day moving average is $160.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

