Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $192.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

