Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $204,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $75.89. 908,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $74.78. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

