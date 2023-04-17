Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,381 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,558.1% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,418,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after buying an additional 1,800,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,277,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,487 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,476,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.81. 693,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,302. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.