Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,422 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up approximately 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 585,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.88.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

