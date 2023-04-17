Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,697. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

