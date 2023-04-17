Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 81,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 188.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 68,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.16. 19,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

