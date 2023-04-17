Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the period. H&R Block makes up about 1.4% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.04. 397,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,262. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.66.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.