Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $739,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000.

IVE traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.64. 236,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,412. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

