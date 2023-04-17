Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 43,485 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,485 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 235,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.68. 427,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,028. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

