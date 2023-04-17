Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $166.87 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,935.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00328968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00072813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00543744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.38 or 0.00442228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003341 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,859,085 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,783,640,732.1192074 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38025415 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $158,696,054.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

