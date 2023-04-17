Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Boosted by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 243,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,145. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.