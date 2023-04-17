Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,673.86

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2,673.86 and last traded at C$2,636.78, with a volume of 2777 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,654.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,650.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,687.50.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,405.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,197.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

About Constellation Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.