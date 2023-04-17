Contrasting BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bankshares has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 31.99% 16.09% 1.54% Carter Bankshares 27.55% 14.70% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BancFirst and Carter Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BancFirst and Carter Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carter Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00

BancFirst currently has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Carter Bankshares has a consensus price target of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 35.00%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than BancFirst.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and Carter Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $603.57 million 4.45 $193.10 million $5.77 14.13 Carter Bankshares $181.90 million 1.74 $49.82 million $2.04 6.48

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares. Carter Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats Carter Bankshares on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services and insurance products. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

