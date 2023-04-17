Contrasting Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) & BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Rating) and BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cogeco and BT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco N/A N/A N/A BT Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Cogeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco 0 1 0 0 2.00 BT Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cogeco and BT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cogeco presently has a consensus target price of $92.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.09%. Given Cogeco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cogeco is more favorable than BT Group.

Dividends

Cogeco pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BT Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Cogeco pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogeco and BT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco N/A N/A N/A $4.24 10.37 BT Group N/A N/A N/A $0.25 7.84

BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogeco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogeco beats BT Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogeco

Cogeco, Inc. is a diversified holding company, which engages in the provision of cable television, Internet, telephony, and other telecommunications services to residential and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through the Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications segments. The company was founded by Henri Audet on July 24, 1957 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About BT Group

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications. The Global segment includes managed network and IT infrastructure services. The Openreach segment builds and manages the fixed network that connects the homes and businesses. The Other segment refers to the unallocated technology costs and corporate units. The company was founded by Sir William Fothergill Cooke, George Parker Bidder and Joseph Lewis Ricardo in 1846 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

