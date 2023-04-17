Contrasting Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) & Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) and Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunshine Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Sunshine Biopharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunshine Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Immune Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

18.3% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Sunshine Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Immune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunshine Biopharma $4.35 million 3.53 -$26.74 million ($1.84) -0.37 Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A $3.59 million N/A N/A

Immune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunshine Biopharma.

Risk & Volatility

Sunshine Biopharma has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immune Therapeutics has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunshine Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunshine Biopharma -615.37% -91.27% -85.23% Immune Therapeutics N/A N/A -314.60%

About Sunshine Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About Immune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the licensing and development of prescription medications for humans in Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean and China. The company was founded by Noreen Griffin on December 2, 1993 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunshine Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunshine Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.