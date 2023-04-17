Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPPMF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.60 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. 127,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $414.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Copper Mountain Mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle, and Cameron Copper Projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

