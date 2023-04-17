Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stake Boosted by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Up 0.1 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,547. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.