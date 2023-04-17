CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $199.10

Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $199.10 and last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 4311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $198.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CorVel Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.42 and its 200 day moving average is $163.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,226,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $91,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,344,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,226,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,437 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CorVel by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

